Video Monetization - how businesses should truly use video

Monetizing the way we use video
Posted at 9:39 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 09:39:36-04

Uscreen is a video monetization SaaS company headquartered in Washington, DC with remote team members located all around the world. Uscreen helps content creators distribute their content safely and profitably online and through OTT (over-the-top) devices. Our powerful, yet the simple-to-use, platform is home to over 10,000 creators from a variety of industries. We service industries ranging from entertainment and education to fitness and yoga. Our turn-key solution allows anyone to monetize their videos with success.

We talk with PJ Taei, the founder of Uscreen to learn more.

Sponsored by PR Media.

