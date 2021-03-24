Menu

Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

"VIBRANT: A Groundbreaking Program To Get Energized, Own Your Health, And Glow"

items.[0].videoTitle
Vibrant self-help book on sale now
Posted at 9:13 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 09:13:10-04

In this book, "VIBRANT: A Groundbreaking Program To Get Energized, Own Your Health, And Glow" Dr. Stacie Stephenson, VibrantDoc.com introduces readers to a new and empowering way of looking at health and wellness, offering her whole-person approach to disease prevention and healing, with an emphasis on healthy lifestyle, natural medicine, and personal empowerment. Along with practical advice, it will change the way you think about everything from eating and exercise to relationships and immunity. Concludes with many easy-to-remember wellness tips and recipes.

Follow on Facebook: facebook.com/VibrantDoc

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com