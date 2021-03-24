In this book, "VIBRANT: A Groundbreaking Program To Get Energized, Own Your Health, And Glow" Dr. Stacie Stephenson, VibrantDoc.com introduces readers to a new and empowering way of looking at health and wellness, offering her whole-person approach to disease prevention and healing, with an emphasis on healthy lifestyle, natural medicine, and personal empowerment. Along with practical advice, it will change the way you think about everything from eating and exercise to relationships and immunity. Concludes with many easy-to-remember wellness tips and recipes.
