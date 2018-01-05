Veterans Orthodpedic Training Center

The Veterans Orthopedic Training Center Founder and Director Charlie Barocas has announced that hundreds of military medics including active duty, reserves and veterans will soon be heading to St. Petersburg from around the country. With the motto of Veterans Helping Veterans, the new non-profit organization located in the Innovation District revealed they have signed a memorandum of understanding with the private public partnership office of the Office of the Chief Army Reserve. Starting in 2018, they will work together to facilitate the hiring of army combat medics to upgrade their training in orthopedic technology. The location is 625 Sixth Avenue South, Suite 365 located across the street from the Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital medical complex. The web site is: Veteransorthotraining.org. For more information on volunteering or making a donation call: 727-394-1700.

The Veterans Orthopedic Training Center is designed to train veterans AT NO CHARGE to work with casting and bracing orthopedic patients from pediatrics to geriatrics. This new program will host classes of 16 to 24 students in each class and was created by Charlie Barocas requiring students to dedicate 50 hours of “distance learning” and 40 hours of in-residence hands on training in St. Petersburg, Florida. The students will leave the program as trained Level One orthopedic technologists.

With the birth of the non-profit organization founder Mr. Barocas will train 300 veterans a year, 24 students a month. Since thousands of Orthopedic technologists are needed at hospitals and private practices, this training will allow vets to obtain employment. Due to donations, there will be NO CHARGE TO THE VET.