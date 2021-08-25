Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Veterans in Danger of Foreclosure due to the COVID Pandemic

items.[0].videoTitle
Veteran Homes and Foreclosures
Posted at 10:30 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 10:30:14-04

Thousands of homes owned by veterans and their families are in danger of foreclosure due to the COVID pandemic. Just announced is an expanded government-wide effort to help homeowners retain their homes as they weather the economic challenges.

A major new VA Home Loan program will help save the homes of an estimated 2.3 million veterans impacted by COVID-19. These veterans need a significant reduction in their monthly mortgage payments to avoid foreclosure.

The new VA Partial Claim Program, which will bring certain borrowers current on their mortgage as they resume regular mortgage payments, will remain in effect until Oct. 28, 2022.

For others looking to buy a home, due to limited housing stock in some areas and historically low-interest rates, prices have increased significantly. In this seller’s market, the VA Home Loan Guaranty Service offers incredible cost-saving benefits. For more than 70 years, the popular Veterans Affairs Home Loan Program has enabled millions of eligible service members, veterans, reservists, National Guard members, and certain surviving spouses to buy, build, repair, retain or adapt a home.

To learn visit their Website: https://www.va.gov/housing-assistance/home-loans/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com