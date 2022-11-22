Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Verizon, Save a Lot Partner to Give the Gift of Groceries in Tampa

Verizon partnered with Save A Lot to give the gift of groceries to local shoppers as part of its #ACallForKindness campaign.
Posted at 10:08 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 10:08:41-05

Verizon partnered with Save A Lot to give the gift of groceries to local shoppers as part of its #ACallForKindness campaign. They surprised shoppers not just here in Tampa Bay, but all across the country, this holiday season.

If you’re looking for a gift that keeps on giving, consider Verizon’s Home Internet. Starting at $25 a month, and with a price guaranteed for 10 years, it’s a great value that will bring joy throughout the year.

Speaking of holiday joy, throughout the season, get a free 5G phone for yourself and a smartwatch, tablet, or accessory for someone else. It’s a gift for you and a gift for them, on Verizon!

These deals change daily, all season long, so be sure to visit verizon.com/deals. You can find the Verizon nearest store to you by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com