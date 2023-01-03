Verizon Helping Small Businesses Recover From Hurricane Ian

We're learning about how Verizon is helping small businesses across southwest Florida that were affected by Hurricane Ian.

They partnered with Collaboratory, a local community-problem-solving nonprofit organization in Southwest Florida, and Florida TaxWatch, a trusted nonprofit organization that serves as the ‘eyes and ears’ of Florida taxpayers and promotes economic development across the state, to create the $10,000 grant program. Together, they provided $250,000 worth of grants to 25 small businesses from the hundreds of deserving applicants and nominees.

In addition to hurricane relief efforts, the company is providing assistance to small businesses through Verizon Small Business Digital Ready, a free comprehensive online curriculum focused on helping small businesses with digital transformation.

The portal was created with and for small businesses, with a specific focus on helping diverse and under-resourced business owners, and offers personalized learning through 30+ courses, mentorship, peer networking, 1:1 expert coaching, and incentives. Spanish language content, coaching and networking events, and grant opportunities aimed at Hispanic-owned small businesses are also now available.

This initiative is part of a 10-year commitment Verizon made in 2020 to support 1M small businesses with the resources to thrive in the digital economy as part of its responsible business plan, Citizen Verizon.