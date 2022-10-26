Watch Now
Vein & Aesthetics Center of Tampa Bay

Posted at 10:51 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 10:51:53-04

Maintaining a strong vascular system, healthy lungs, and heart should be a top priority. There's a place that helps with prevention and also treatment plans to provide healthy lifestyles.

Dr. Fariba Gahari, from Vein and Aesthetics Center of Tampa Bay, joins us to discuss more on people's risk of cardiovascular disease, treatments, and her practice.

Vein and Aesthetics Center of Tampa Bay has more than15 years of experience in treating patients with challenging diseases of the heart, lung, and vascular systems.

For more information, head to VeinAestheticsTampa.com.

