Vaping: Know the Truth - Youth Vaping Prevention & Resources to Quit

The youth e-cigarette epidemic remains a serious public health threat with over 2.5 million middle and high school students reporting current e-cigarette use, a higher number than in 2021.

Around half (46%) of high schoolers who vape do so near daily, underscoring the highly addictive nature of nicotine, which is harmful to developing brains. The youth e-cigarette epidemic also reverses years of progress in youth tobacco prevention, with research showing young people who have used e-cigarettes have higher odds of starting smoking in the future.

Vaping: Know the truth is a free, national youth vaping prevention curriculum from Truth Initiative and Kaiser Permanente, in collaboration with the American Heart Association, and made available by leading social impact education innovator, EVERFI, to educate students about the dangers of e-cigarette use. Since the course launched in December 2020, more than 590,000 students have enrolled and over 7,700 schools across the country are actively using the course.

In addition to encouraging students to live vape-free lives, this self-led interactive curriculum offers resources to help young people who are currently using e-cigarettes to quit by linking directly to Truth Initiative’s first-of-its-kind, free and anonymous text message quit vaping resource for teens and young adults: This is Quitting.

For more information, visit TruthInitiative.org/Curriculum.