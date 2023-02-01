Watch Now
Valentine's Day Essentials, from Gifts to Sweets

Valentine's Day is coming up and we're getting the scoop on how to make it extra special. From gifts to sweets, you won't want to miss these essentials!
Posted at 10:00 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 10:00:51-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some Valentine’s Day essentials!

The D’Artagnan Surf & Turf Gift Box is a date night dream, with 2 luscious Angus beef filet mignon steaks and 2 tender lobster tails. Receive 25% off with our exclusive promo code SURFNTURF25 from now until 2/13!

Baked by Melissa’s bite-size Valentine’s Day cupcakes and gift boxes are the perfect treat for your sweetie, Galentine’s Day parties, or sent to loved ones across the country. Visit BakedByMelissa.com to order for nationwide shipping.

Man Crates makes finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your guy easy and unforgettable.

Multi-store cards at Giftcards.com offer the ultimate choice. With multiple brands on one card, the recipient can choose where they want to spend it.

