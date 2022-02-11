Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Valentine's Day 101

items.[0].videoTitle
Valentine's Day 101
Posted at 10:01 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 10:01:02-05

Tis the season of Love and we have the scoop on things we are loving right now. From lovable deals, to getting yourself ready, even great gift ideas.

Paid for by Chase, Soap & Glory

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com