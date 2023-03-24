Watch Now
Vacation Ideas, Recipes, and Desserts You Have to Try This Spring

It's officially spring, and that means more travel, and of course, Easter. We're getting the scoop on a few ideas to make this the best season yet.
Posted at 8:20 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 08:20:47-04

Lifestyle contributorLimor Suss shares Eggcellent Easter essentials

Together, Great Wolf Lodge and bubly sparkling water are hosting a national sweepstakes giving families an opportunity to experience some warm weather fun this spring. Now through April 1st, families are invited to share on social media how they are making the most of this winter weather for a free night stay at Great Wolf Lodge. Fans are encouraged to post family photos of snow castles, snow angels, polar plunges, or even having ice cream in the cold for a chance to win — simply include #GWLbublybeach #Sweepstakes in the caption to lock in one entry per family.

The Jackery 1500 Pro makes solar energy safe and easy to use, with enough power to keep 8 devices running for home backup or outdoor adventures.

Spend quality family time this Easter with products from PEEPS® MARSHMALLOW made in collaboration with Duncan Hines, for their new tasty flavors and fun springtime recipes that bring sweet memories to your home. To find these recipes, plus even more sweet PEEPS® creations made in collaboration with Duncan Hines, visit PeepsBrand.com orReadySetEat.com.

Whether sliced on top of a salad, served on a platter with your favorite cheese, or eaten "au naturel", Envy apple makes the experience so much more memorable and remarkable for you and the ones you love

