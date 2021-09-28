Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

VA Insurance Program Modernization

items.[0].videoTitle
VA Insurance Program Modernization
Posted at 9:41 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 09:41:45-04

Life Insurance is an incredibly valuable benefit for service members, veterans, and their families. Many people have a hard time navigating the whole topic civilian or military. However, you can instantly borrow from this policy, the monetary benefit is increasing significantly — there are now 10 lines of insurance protection providing over $1.2 Trillion in coverage for more than 5.6 million veterans!— and it is now streamlined for easy access. The VA is announcing a major modernization of this benefit.

We talk with Daniel Keenaghan who is a highly distinguished veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq, with a comprehensive military, legislative (State Dept.), tech and regulatory background.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com