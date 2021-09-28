VA Insurance Program Modernization

Life Insurance is an incredibly valuable benefit for service members, veterans, and their families. Many people have a hard time navigating the whole topic civilian or military. However, you can instantly borrow from this policy, the monetary benefit is increasing significantly — there are now 10 lines of insurance protection providing over $1.2 Trillion in coverage for more than 5.6 million veterans!— and it is now streamlined for easy access. The VA is announcing a major modernization of this benefit.

We talk with Daniel Keenaghan who is a highly distinguished veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq, with a comprehensive military, legislative (State Dept.), tech and regulatory background.

