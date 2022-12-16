Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Using Less Water Could Help You Get a Better Landscape

We're learning why more water isn't always better when it comes to getting a better landscape!
Posted at 10:10 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 10:10:24-05

Using less water may help you get a better landscape! We're learning why from Dr. Whitney Elmore, Pasco County Extension Director and Horticulture Agent for the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

She tells us inefficient or excessive irrigation can harm the landscape and the environment.

She says being water-wise can not only help you keep your garden looking beautiful, but it also helps the environment! Being Water Wise allows us to save water, reduce runoff, and have a healthier, Florida Friendly Landscape.

Dr. Elmore discusses this and more on her Rooted in Florida podcast. You can find it at RootedInFlorida.podbean.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com