Using Less Water Could Help You Get a Better Landscape

Using less water may help you get a better landscape! We're learning why from Dr. Whitney Elmore, Pasco County Extension Director and Horticulture Agent for the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

She tells us inefficient or excessive irrigation can harm the landscape and the environment.

She says being water-wise can not only help you keep your garden looking beautiful, but it also helps the environment! Being Water Wise allows us to save water, reduce runoff, and have a healthier, Florida Friendly Landscape.

Dr. Elmore discusses this and more on her Rooted in Florida podcast. You can find it at RootedInFlorida.podbean.com.