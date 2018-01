Upscale Kitchen and Bath is a full service, award winning remodeler. We specialize in creating well designed and perfectly executed spaces to enhance the beauty and value of your home. Whether it is a small upgrade in a guest bath or a full blown redesign of your kitchen or master bath Upscale's attention to detail cannot be surpassed. Coupling this with our EXCLUSIVE 100% Real Natural Stone product ensures that your project will not only come out better....it will be a lot better

Address: 15927 North Florida Ave

Lutz, FL 33549

Phone: 813-UPSCALE