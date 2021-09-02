University Area CDC's Prodigy Cultural Arts provides free performing arts classes for children and youth in five counties. Dance Battle will be a fun, free dance competition on Sat., Sept. 18. Children and youth ages six to 18 are invited to compete for prizes in the Eighth Annual Prodigy® Turn Up Dance Battle. Solo freestyle and group battles will be held. Participation is free.

Solo dancers should register on-site day of the event. Pre-registration is required for groups by emailing Dericka James at DJames@UACDC.org.

Questions should be directed to James at 813.558.5212 ext. 307.

The public is invited to attend; there will be no charge for admittance.

The Prodigy® Cultural Arts Program uses an innovative approach to empower, educate and enable at-risk youth, providing a doorway to a better world. Youth ages five to 18 years of age experience performing and visual arts, taught as a tool for self-expression, to learn communication, exploration, problem solving, and conflict resolution skills. Established in 2000, Prodigy® is achieving its mission of transforming young lives and now reaches across five counties.

In compliance with Hillsborough County regulations, mask-wearing will be required.