University Area CDC Hosting Casino Royale Gala

The University Area CDC's Casino Royale Gala is happening Nov. 5 at the T. Pepin Hospitality Centre. It celebrates the organization’s accomplishments while raising significant contributions for operations and programs.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Oct 25, 2022
If you love casino games, live music, and donating to a wonderful cause, then the University Area CDC's Casino Royale Gala is for you!

It's happening Saturday, Nov. 5 at the TPepin's Hospitality Centre. It celebrates the University Area CDC's accomplishments while raising significant contributions for operations and programs.

This year’s event will feature an exclusive high roller reception, casino gaming, a silent auction, live entertainment, dancing, an art gallery, dinner, dessert, and a martini bar.

You can find more information at UACDC.org/Gala.

