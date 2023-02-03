Universal Orlando Resort's Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval kicks off this Saturday, February 5! It runs through April 16.

We got a behind-the-scenes look at the floats, the food, and all of the fun merchandise you can expect.

During the celebration, you can enjoy dancers and street performers throughout the day, then on select nights, catch the dazzling Mardi Gras parade. This year's parade features traditional floats, plus six all-new floats straight from New Orleans! You even have the opportunity to ride on one of the floats and toss beads to the crowd. For more information on the Ride and Dine Experience, click here.

Of course, you can't forget the food! Universal's Mardi Gras is a foodie's dream. You enjoy traditional Cajun delights and international flavors inspired by Carnaval celebrations all over the world. You can enjoy foods like a crawfish bowl and beignets from New Orleans, a mofongo flight from Puerto Rico, Indonesian purple coconut rice pudding with mango, and so much more!

For more information on Universal's Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval or to book your tickets, visit UniversalOrlando.com.