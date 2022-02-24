UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage Plans

We talk with Dr. Tia Hooper, Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, Florida about medicare advantage plans.
Medicare Advantage plans may include: • Dental, hearing and vision coverage • Health and wellness programs; fitness benefits • A full annual routine physical exam
Convenient care through your health plan: • In-home health & wellness visit • Fitness benefits • Telehealth visits
Saving money with Medicare Advantage plans: • $0 or low monthly premiums • Predictable copays • Annual limit to out-of-pocket spending • Credits for over-the-counter health products.
Phone number: 1-800-220-6808 (TTY: 711) Website: UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com.