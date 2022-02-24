Watch
UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage Plans

UnitedHealthcare
Posted at 9:48 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 09:48:40-05

We talk with Dr. Tia Hooper, Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, Florida about medicare advantage plans.

Medicare Advantage plans may include: • Dental, hearing and vision coverage • Health and wellness programs; fitness benefits • A full annual routine physical exam

Convenient care through your health plan: • In-home health & wellness visit • Fitness benefits • Telehealth visits

Saving money with Medicare Advantage plans: • $0 or low monthly premiums • Predictable copays • Annual limit to out-of-pocket spending • Credits for over-the-counter health products.

Phone number: 1-800-220-6808 (TTY: 711) Website: UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com.

