Have your federal tax return prepared, e-filed, and direct deposited for FREE. You don’t need to pay $200 or more for simple tax preparation! IRS-certified volunteers will prepare your taxes and ensure you get the largest refund for which you qualify. You may also be eligible for the Earned Income TaxCredit (EITC) when you file. United Way Suncoast's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and community partners prepare nearly 20,000 tax returns for working Tampa Bay families yearly.



Visit www.unitedwaysuncoast.org/free-tax-help for more information.