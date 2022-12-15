Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares unique holiday gifting ideas.

From personalized holiday cards, to shipping services and supplies, to deals on the latest technology, Staples has you covered this holiday season. They’ve got the hottest tech gifts for the holidays, like the 2nd generation Apple AirPods Pro and the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers.

And even better – you can bring in your old tech, and as a Staples Rewards member, you’ll receive $5 back in rewards when you recycle in-store and put that towards your holiday shopping!

Staples also has shipping services so you can save time and ship where you shop! You’ll save 50% on supplies when you stock up on 5 or more shipping boxes, mailers, or tubes – and you can ensure gifts arrive on time and in style with 25% off UPS express shipping services.

They also offer fast, next-day pickup on custom printing, including festive holiday cards and invitations! Find a store near you at stores.staples.com.

Dolce&Gabbana has luxurious gift sets that anyone on your list will love. The timeless 3 piece Light Blue Eau de Toilette Gift Set comes with the Light Blue parfum, body cream, and travel spray. With notes of Sicilian cedar, green apple, bamboo, and jasmine, this colorful, fresh and floral fruity set reflects the sensuality of the Mediterranean lifestyle. The K Eau de Toilette Gift Set for men comes with the crisp and masculine K by Dolce&Gabbana fragrance plus an after-shave balm and travel spray; all with a combination of citrus freshness, blood orange, and Sicilian lemon.

Man Crates makes finding the perfect gift for every guy in your life easy and unforgettable.