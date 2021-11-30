Unique Gifts for Kids of All Ages

When it comes to selecting the best gifts for kids, who knows better than... a mom? With some unique gift ideas for kids of all ages, we were joined by our parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi.

Products featured in segment:

Outschool - outschool.com

Make-a-Fort - makeafort.fun

Pinwheel with Bark - pinwheel.com/bark

For tips on your kid's first phone visit here.

Bright Stripes - brightstripes.co

MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off

Bug Bite Thing - bugbitething.com

For more great products and deals visit: CarlyOnTV.com

