Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Unique Gifts for Kids of All Ages

Gifts for All Ages
Posted at 10:48 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 10:48:36-05

When it comes to selecting the best gifts for kids, who knows better than... a mom? With some unique gift ideas for kids of all ages, we were joined by our parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi.

Products featured in segment:

Outschool - outschool.com

Make-a-Fort - makeafort.fun

Pinwheel with Bark - pinwheel.com/bark
For tips on your kid's first phone visit here.

Bright Stripes - brightstripes.co
MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off

Bug Bite Thing - bugbitething.com

For more great products and deals visit: CarlyOnTV.com

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

TBMorningBlend@wfts.com