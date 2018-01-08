Unique Dermatology & Wellness Center

1:28 PM, Jan 8, 2018

We talk about a new way to freeze stubborn fat away.

If you are looking to make positive changes in your appearance , health and wellbeing and to boost your self-confidence, you don't have to search any longer- Welcome to Unique Dermatology & Wellness Center, the ideal place for the care and results you want. A complete range of medical, surgical, cosmetic dermatology, and laser procedures are offered at one convenient location. All of our patients are seen by a physician.  Whatever your skin or health challenges are, here at Unique Dermatology & Wellness Center, we’ve got the solution.
Now offering CoolSculpting - the world’s #1 noninvasive fat reduction procedure – With over 5 million treatments performed worldwide.  This innovative technique is the only FDA-cleared, non-surgical fat reduction treatment that uses precisely controlled cooling – CRYOLIPOLYSIS, to safely target and eliminate diet and exercise resistant fat cells in the body.Once treated, the fat cells are permanently GONE!  WANT TO SEE IF YOU’RE A CANDIDATE? Call our office at 813-684-9600 to make an appointment for a free consultation!   Also, visit www.UniqueDermatologyWellness.com for more information.

