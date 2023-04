Union New American, the newest concept from Next Level Brands, is now open!

This concept integrates global flavors and techniques into familiar menu classics, to create a truly eclectic, modern American cuisine. The dishes are centered around a custom, live-fire hearth, that's visible to guests from the dining room.

Union New American is located at 1111 N Westshore Blvd Annex B in Tampa. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit UnionTampa.com.