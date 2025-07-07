Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Unforgettable Summer Fun: Scalloping Package at Paddletail Waterfront Lodge

This summer, families, couples, and adventure-seekers can dive into one of Florida’s most unforgettable Gulf experiences with the all-new Scalloping Package from the Paddletail Waterfront Lodge in Crystal River!
Paddletail Waterfront Lodge | Morning Blend
Posted

This summer, families, couples, and adventure-seekers can dive into one of Florida’s most unforgettable Gulf experiences with the all-new Scalloping Package from Paddletail Waterfront Lodge, A Trademark Collection by Wyndham, in Crystal River.

Available during the 2025 scalloping season from July 1 through September 24, this special package combines classic Florida fun with the comforts of a waterfront lodge – and ends with the ultimate reward: a chef-prepared, cook-your-catch dinner.

Starting at just $892 for two guests*, mid-week stays include:

  • Two nights’ accommodations at the Paddletail Waterfront Lodge
  • A guided scalloping tour with one of Crystal River’s top captains, plus snorkel, mask, and fins
  • A chef-prepared dinner featuring your own fresh-caught scallops, served with seasonal sides
  • A Welcome Amenity Bag, including scalloping 101 tips, two mesh gathering bags, scallop recipes, stickers, and Sun Bum lip balm

For more information or to book your scalloping adventure, visit PaddletailLodge.com or call (866) 930-8730.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com