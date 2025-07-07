Unforgettable Summer Fun: Scalloping Package at Paddletail Waterfront Lodge

This summer, families, couples, and adventure-seekers can dive into one of Florida’s most unforgettable Gulf experiences with the all-new Scalloping Package from Paddletail Waterfront Lodge, A Trademark Collection by Wyndham, in Crystal River.

Available during the 2025 scalloping season from July 1 through September 24, this special package combines classic Florida fun with the comforts of a waterfront lodge – and ends with the ultimate reward: a chef-prepared, cook-your-catch dinner.

Starting at just $892 for two guests*, mid-week stays include:



Two nights’ accommodations at the Paddletail Waterfront Lodge

A guided scalloping tour with one of Crystal River’s top captains, plus snorkel, mask, and fins

A chef-prepared dinner featuring your own fresh-caught scallops, served with seasonal sides

A Welcome Amenity Bag, including scalloping 101 tips, two mesh gathering bags, scallop recipes, stickers, and Sun Bum lip balm

For more information or to book your scalloping adventure, visit PaddletailLodge.com or call (866) 930-8730.