Understanding the Link Between Alzheimer's Disease & Gum Disease

Heather the Hygienist, owner of Simply Silver Mouthwash, joins us with how you can help prevent Alzheimer's Disease through good oral health.
Posted at 10:46 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 10:46:49-05

Several studies point to a link between Alzheimer's Disease and gum disease. Heather the Hygienist joins us to help us understand how we can prevent this disease through good oral health.

She's a practicing dental hygienist for Kernagis Dental Excellence. She says the presence of the PG bacteria (Porphyromonas Gingivalis) is linked with developing Alzheimer's. She says they can do a simple saliva test in their dental office to see if someone has the marker for this disease and a host of other systemic health consequences.

Heather also owns an all0natural oral care line called Simply Silver Mouthwash. You can use code ABC35 to get 35% off her products through the month of November.

Head to SimplySilverMouthwash.com for more information.

