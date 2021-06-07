Understanding the complexity of obesity

Approximately three-quarters of American adults suffer from being overweight or obese. Societal mythos stigmatizes obesity as a lifestyle choice, but research tells a different story: Dr. John Dietrick, bariatric surgeon with AdventHealth Bariatric and Metabolic Institute to help us understand the complexity of obesity as a serious chronic disease and urge those living with obesity to regain control of their health to help prevent serious illnesses like COVID-19.
Visit MyBariatricCare.com
Sponsored by: AdventHealth