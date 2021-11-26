Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Unbox Real Happiness: Don't Let Counterfeit Goods Ruin Your Holidays

items.[0].videoTitle
Shop Smart This Holiday Season
Posted at 9:51 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 09:51:18-05

Counterfeit goods are a problem all year long, but demand for gifts, household products, virtual learning items, and even health products means that the Holiday Season is an especially busy time for crooks. So, how can you be sure that the items you are buying are genuine and not fake? Joining us with more is Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, John Leonard.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT:  USCHAMBER.COM/SHOPSMART 

This segment is paid for U.S. Chamber of Commerce .

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com