Violet Rodriguez, an everyday Mexican American teen, is chosen by a magical luchador mask which transforms her into Ultra Violet, a superhero fighting crime alongside her luchador uncle, Cruz, also known as Black Scorpion. Although Cruz takes Violet under his wing to teach her the responsibilities of her special powers, she doesn't always see eye-to-eye with him when it comes to his methods for capturing crooks. In the meantime, she must keep her superhero identity secret from her parents and her older brother Santiago ("Tiago"), as well as her friends and schoolmates. However, she does lean on one close confidante: her best friend Maya Miller-Martinez, who provides advice and assists with documenting Ultra Violet's adventures on social media.

Already a Disney Channel fan favorite, Estevez portrayed off-the-grid camper "Gwen" in the hit comedy series "BUNK'D." Last Christmas, she played “Ro in the Disney Channel Original Movie “Christmas Again.” Estevez is also known for her role in the two "Daddy's Home" films (starring opposite Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg), and she played the role of Trixie on the Fox series "Lucifer," which was picked up for additional seasons by Netflix. She voices the character of Esme Louise on the Amazon animated series "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie" and most recently voiced the role of Izzy in "The Grinch" animated feature.

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion

Premieres

Friday, June 3rd

9pm ET/PT

On Disney+

