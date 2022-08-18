U.S. Gymnastics Championship Happening at Amalie Arena

The 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships are starting at Amalie Arena on Thursday. Olympian Sam Mikulak joined Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to give us some insight on what you can expect.

Approximately 150 athletes will compete in the competition, including Olympians and world medalists. National champions will be crowned and the 2022-23 U.S.A. Gymnastics National Team will be named at the conclusion.

The competition runs from Thursday to Sunday at Amalie Arena. Tickets start at $19. You can learn more and find a link to purchase tickets at AmalieArena.com.