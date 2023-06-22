Watch Now
Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Reveals How Early Cancer Detection Saved Her Life

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shannon Miller was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 33 years old. We're learning about her amazing story about how a routine medical checkup saved her life.
Posted at 8:23 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 08:23:34-04

June is National Cancer Survivor month, when we celebrate the brave men, women and children who have faced cancer and survived.

Two-time Olympian and winner of seven Olympic medals, Shannon Miller, knows first-hand that early detection really does save lives. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 33 years old.

We're learning about her amazing story about how a routine medical checkup saved her life. Plus, the lessons she now shares with others about making the right decisions when it comes to preventative healthcare.

