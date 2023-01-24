True Stories, A Live Storytelling Event from Audience Members, at Green Light Cinema This Week

The art of storytelling comes to life on Green Light Cinema's stage this week as audience members tell their true personal stories, based on a theme of course!

January’s theme is connection. Anyone in the audience can put their name in a bucket for a chance to be called on stage and tell their true personal story on the theme. It’s not okay to tell stories about other people or stories that you’ve heard through the grapevine. There’s no reading, no notes, no singing, no props, no TEDTalks. Just you and your five-minute story. And yes, we keep time. Based on the Moth story slam format, the difference is, no judging!

True Stories at Green Light Cinema is this Thursday, January 26 from 7-9pm. Advance tickets are $12, or $15 at the door.

