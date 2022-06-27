Watch Now
Troy University - Free Courses This Summer

We talk about a free class from Troy University.
Unemployment is down! That’s great news! Prices are up! That’s not such great news. Americans have gotten back to work, just in time to feel the sting of inflated prices on just about everything.

But there’s more good news for those looking to make the most of their summer in a challenging economy. Whether they’re interested in building valuable leadership skills to propel their career or learning critical personal finance principles to protect and grow their own wealth – one university is ready to help.

Troy University, whose online programs have been ranked among the country’s best by U.S. News and World Report, and which places an emphasis on developing strong leaders, is once again offering its 4-week Introduction to Leadership course for FREE and open to the public this summer. And, new for 2022, the school is also offering a 4-week course entitled Your Life, Your Success -- Money Management and Financial Wellness which is designed to give students an overview of financial principles that will help them succeed.

For more information visit troy.edu/freeclass

