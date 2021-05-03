Watch
Tropiflora's tropical plants

Tropiflora's Tropical Plants
Posted at 9:23 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 09:23:54-04

Tropiflora was established after a bromeliad collecting hobby got out of hand. With over 6 acres of greenhouses full of collector-grade bromeliads and tillandsias (air plants) we are open to the public 6 days a week (closed Sundays). Tropiflora is second-generation family business in Sarasota, Florida. We talk with Tropiflora's Operations Manager, Scott Lockhart to learn more.
Visit their website at www.tropiflora.com

