Tribeca Film Festival: View at home until June 26th!

We talk about a great way to watch new movies.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 13:02:44-04

Did you miss the festival or just want to revisit some of your favorite moments? From now until June 26th you can experience the Tribeca Festival from the comfort of your own home withTribeca At Home pass and from now until June 26th, you can stream films and events from this year’s Tribeca Festival.

Catch celebrity panels such as Late Night’s Seth Meyers sitting down with Saturday Night Live’sAidy Bryant, retrospective screenings of classics such as Heat and post screening talks with Academy Award winners Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and more, and view our Award winning films. Experience the Tribeca Festival like you’ve never experienced it before.

As a special thank you we are offering a 20% discount on the Tribeca At Home Festival Passusing the offer code: athome20

