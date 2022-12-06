Treat Yourself with Pepsi's 'Pilk & Cookies' This Holiday Season

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares a new “dirty soda” tradition with Pepsi.
Treat yourself this holiday season with Pepsi “Pilk” and Cookies – A New “Dirty Soda” Tradition.
How to make “The Naughty & Ice” Pilk:
- In one glass, you make your milk mixture with a cup of whole milk, 2 tbsp of heavy creamer, and 2 tbsp of vanilla creamer.
- In another glass, you have about a cup of delicious, ice-cold Pepsi.
- Now, pour the milk and creamer combination into the Pepsi for that perfect marbled swirl.
It pairs perfectly with a chocolate chip cookie.
Pepsi is also giving 25 lucky fans the chance to win cash for their holiday gifts. For more information, click here.