Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Treat Yourself with Pepsi's 'Pilk & Cookies' This Holiday Season

Treat yourself this holiday season with Pepsi “Pilk” and Cookies – A New “Dirty Soda” Tradition.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 10:28:12-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares a new “dirty soda” tradition with Pepsi.

Treat yourself this holiday season with Pepsi “Pilk” and Cookies – A New “Dirty Soda” Tradition.

How to make “The Naughty & Ice” Pilk:

  • In one glass, you make your milk mixture with a cup of whole milk, 2 tbsp of heavy creamer, and 2 tbsp of vanilla creamer.
  • In another glass, you have about a cup of delicious, ice-cold Pepsi.
  • Now, pour the milk and creamer combination into the Pepsi for that perfect marbled swirl.

It pairs perfectly with a chocolate chip cookie.

Pepsi is also giving 25 lucky fans the chance to win cash for their holiday gifts. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com