Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Treat Yourself or Your Loved One at Gold & Diamond Source This Valentine's Day

Valentine's day is almost here and if you're hoping to put some bling into your sweetheart's day, why not stop by and see our friends at the Gold &amp; Diamond Source!
Posted at 10:14 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 10:14:41-05

Valentine's day is almost here and if you're hoping to put some bling into your sweetheart's day, why not stop by and see our friends at the Gold & Diamond Source!

Gemologist Emily Johnson-Weintraub joined us, showing off some of the beautiful pieces they offer, including rings, necklaces, and watches.

Gold & Diamond Source has been family owned and operated since 1984. They are America's leading online jewelry store, and operate a retail location in Clearwater. They carry the largest selection of fine jewelry and wristwatches under one roof.

Gold & Diamond Source is located at 3800 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater, FL 33762. You can also visit their website at GoldAndDiamond.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com