Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Treat and Prevent Lice with Pesticide-Free Products from Vamousse

We're learning more about Vamousse, which gives parents control with pesticide-free products proven to kill super lice and eggs.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 10:53:53-04

We're learning more about Vamousse, which gives parents control with pesticide-free products proven to kill super lice and eggs. It's the only brand to offer a full range of treatment, follow-up, and preventative solutions for the whole family.

Treat active infestations with clinically proven Treatment Mousse which kills lice and eggs in one 15-minute treatment.

Defend against exposure with Defense Daily Shampoo that kills recently contracted lice before an infestation grows.

Prevent lice breakouts with Repellent Leave-In Spray. No prescription is needed.

For more information, head to Vamousse.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com