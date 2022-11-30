'Treasures of the Soul' Book Empowering Women, Bringing Hope Into Their Lives

A story to empower women and bring a little hope into their lives is the main theme of the book "Treasures of the Soul."

Bestselling author and advocate for women's rights, Pastor Maggie Bellevue, joins us to talk more about her book and the story behind it.

Bellevue is the co-founder and pastor of Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries, headquartered in the northeast section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She's been in ministry for over 20 years, traveling throughout Africa, Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean as a motivational speaker and transformational change agent.

She's worked to empower communities across the globe by advocating for people with disabilities in Haiti and throughout the Caribbean. During this journey, she partnered with various government agencies and organizations to fight for the humanitarian and educational rights of individuals with disabilities. As a result, she's been appointed as an Ambassador to the disabled in Haiti.

Bellevue has also conducted a variety of professional and personal development seminars and conferences to empower women throughout the USA and Canada.

She says "Treasures of the Soul" is based on principles she considers fundamental to living a fulfilling life of purpose. She calls it the seven 'C's of Living In Purpose: Conceive, Confidence, Concentrate, Consistence, Commitment, Character, and Celebration.

For more information, visit TreasuresInternational.org.