How many of you have ever had to downsize a parent or deal with their estate? It's quite a task at a very emotional time. One of the biggest challenges is "What do I do with the home and everything in it"? Here's a company that solves the problem with a complete turnkey solution. Just hand them the keys and they'll take care of selling everything through an online auction. Whatever isn't sold, they can take away and donate as much as possible with a possible tax receipt.

TransitionSquad.com

866-249-5474

AB3685/AU4915