A company is offering a unique way to honor your loved ones, and help the environment at the same time!

Reef in Peace is transforming ashes into coral reefs. The company's owner, Brian Bayford, joined Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to give more details and explain how he came up with the idea.

The memorial reef provides a structure where marine life can flourish, benefiting generations to come. Overtime, each memorial will bloom with abundant life.

For more information, head to ReefInPeace.com.