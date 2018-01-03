COOLSCULPTING:

Transforming Image is now open and offers a new approach to CoolSculpting – a cutting edge, noninvasive technique in freezing away fat cells with zero downtime and minimal side effects.

CoolSculpting is a breakthrough technology that uses controlled cooling, called Cryolipolysis, to target and kill those stubborn fat cells safely and effectively.

This procedure is the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive, non-surgical, safe, permanent fat reduction procedure on the market with zero downtime.

Transforming Image offers Lifestyle hours to accommodate the busy schedules of our clients and we are open 6 days a week from 8am to 8pm.

Their friendly and knowledgeable staff are eager to guide you through the process from treatment to transformation.

To make things even more worry-free, they also offer in-house financing with no credit check for our clients, making CoolSculpting affordable for any budget.

They also offer optional treatment area insurance programs that offer unlimited lifetime skin-tightening as long as you continue your insurance plan.

Transforming Image, LLC

2901 W. St. Isabel Street, Tampa FL 33607

(813) 843-0965