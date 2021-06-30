Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Transformational products for your skin and hair

items.[0].videoTitle
Transformational products for your skin and hair
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 10:18:42-04

The start of summer is the perfect time to switch things up in your beauty routine. Beauty expert Cheryl Kramer Kaye has products for your skin and hair that are truly transformational.

Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25 is an ultra-lightweight moisturizer with added sun protection, making incorporating SPF into your daily routine simple:

· Olay’s Active Rush Technology features a unique structure that transforms from cream to liquid on skin to deliver potent ingredients and sun protection.

· This 2-in-1 moisturizer is perfect for all skin types and tones, because it quickly absorbs into the skin and stays on clear, leaving skin shine-free all day long.

· With dermatologist-approved ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and amino peptides, Olay’s formulation will hydrate to improve elasticity while smoothing and firming skin.

· CTA: Available on Olay.com for under $30, or check out your local retailer for curbside pickup.

Wella Colorcharm Permanent Liquid Color in 6RV and 6R, Sally Beauty, SallyBeauty.com and Amazon.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com