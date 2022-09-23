Watch Now
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Bringing Winter Tour to Tampa this December

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back on the road touring this winter with their show "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO &amp; More." They're coming to Tampa this December!
Posted at 10:07 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 10:07:24-04

The band will perform in Tampa at Amalie Arena on Sunday, December 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Based on TSO's multi-platinum DVD and long-running PBS fundraiser, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24th. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around.

The rock opera features such enduring fan favorites as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises to Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.”

Tickets start at $49.50. Head to Trans-Siberian.com/Tour for more information.

