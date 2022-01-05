Watch
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 05, 2022
TRAFFICKED with Mariana van Zeller is an original documentary series that explores the complex and dangerous inner-workings of the global underworld, black and informal markets. Each adventure follows Mariana on a mission to follow the chain of custody of trafficked goods, understand how to obtain the contraband, or see the 360-degree view of the trafficking world from the point of view of the smugglers, law enforcement and those caught in the crossfire.

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller Airs Wednesday Nights
at 9pm ET/PT on National Geographic and Will Stream on Hulu.

