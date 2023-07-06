Trace Zacur Returns to the Palladium for the Ultimate Funky R&B and Jazz Show

Looking for a night filled with groovy rhythms, soulful melodies, and smooth moves? Look no further than “Night Moves” – the ultimate funky R&B and jazz show!

Trace Zacur is returning to the Palladium Side Door with this Quintet and special guest vocalist, Theo Valentine. It's all happening on Saturday, July 29.

Get ready to move and groove as the hottest musicians in and out of town come together for a night of non-stop fun.

From the soulful sounds of classic R&B to the jazzy beats of the Big Easy, “Night Moves” has something for everyone. Whether you’re a die-hard music fan or just looking for a fun night out, “Night Moves” is the place to be.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MyPalladium.org.