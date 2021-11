Toys for Tots is a community taking care of itself. With our increased volume, we need more toys and more volunteers to pull this off. We have over 600 unique volunteering positions open that will need to be filled for us to reach our goal.

We speak with Major Ed Zaleski, Coordinator, Toys for Tots, Pinellas County and Jim Taylor, Marketing Director, with Bay Area Heating and Cooling.

To learn more on how you can help and volutneer visit the Toys for Tots website.