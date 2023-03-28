Toy Ideas for Your Child's Easter Basket

For many of us, it's time to start thinking about filling those Easter baskets. The Easter bunny needs some help, after all!
Toy Expert Rachel Griffin breaks down some great options:
Readyland Books | Ages 3+ | $14.99
- These printed books work with an Alexa device or the free Alexa smartphone app to create an immersive reading experience. Kids can actually talk with the characters, respond to questions, play games, choose songs, and become part of the story, making reading even more magical.
Jurassic Park CAPTIVZ Build N Battle 30th Anniversary Slime Egg | Ages 3+ | $4.99 | Available at Walmart.com, Five Below
- Celebrate Jurassic Park’s 30th Anniversary with the exclusive release of CAPTIVZ Build N Battle dinos.
- This exclusive CAPTIVZ range will feature species from the original Jurassic Park movie and rare dinosaurs to chase, including the gold and amber baby velociraptor.
- Crack your egg, ooze through the stretchy amber slime to reveal your collectible species, then build to battle! Collect them all!
- Each Slime Egg contains: Build N Battle Dinosaur with epic paint detail, an amber slime, a collector guide, and an exclusive NEW Collector Card
Jurassic World CAPTIVZ Hatchlings | Ages 3+ | $4.99 | Available at Five Below, Meijer
- Discover a new generation of Jurassic species with ALL-NEW Jurassic World CAPTIVZ Hatchlings.
- These pint-sized buildable dinosaurs are newly-hatched, bright-eyed, and ready to explore the world.
- Featuring 14 species to collect including RARE hatchling velociraptors.
- Ooze through paleo slime to reveal which buildable hatchling dinosaur you have hatched.
- Each Slime Egg contains: hatchlings dinosaur with epic paint detail, a paleo slime, a collector guide, and an exclusive collector token.
FAO Plush Brown Bunny & Bunnycorn | Ages 3+ | $13.50 - $18.00 | Available at target.com, FAOschwarz.com
- The FAO Schwarz Brown Bunny is the most classic way to spread Easter Joy.
- Soft, 10-inch fluffy plush featuring blue bow and orange footpad.
- The FAO Schwarz LED Pink Bunnycorn will spark your imagination with this fantastical friend while playing make-believe or just have a comforting mythical buddy for naptime cuddles.
- Give the Bunnycorn a gentle squeeze and hear mystical musical sound effects
- LED Lights sparkle with sounds
- 15-inch, pink soft plush fur
Squishmallows | Ages 3+ | $5.99-$39.99 | Available at Target, Walmart, Amazon, Walgreens
- Squishmallows come in sizes 2" to 24" With more than 200 million sold worldwide, Squishmallows was named the top-selling toy of 2022 - according to NPD/Circana.
- Squishmallows won 7 Toy of the Year Awards by the Toy Association including Overall Toy of the Year and License of the Year.
- Squishmallows has more than 10 billion video views on social media.
CoComelon HugMees | Ages 3+ | $9.99 | Now at Target and globally Fall 2023
- The 10-inch CoComelon HugMees by Squishmallows are among the latest additions to the squad.
- The collection includes fan-favorite JJ and his best friends Cody, Nico, Nina, Cece, and Bella – all wearing their pajama onesies.
For more information, visit PlayWisePartners.com.