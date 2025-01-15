Top Wellness, Outdoor & Home Essentials for 2025 With Lifestyle Expert Art Edmonds

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Art Edmonds

New year, new you! Lifestyle expert Art Edmonds shares his top wellness, outdoor, and home essentials for 2025.

Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic Beer



Start the new year on the right foot by reaching for something that’s delicious and better for you, particularly when it comes to your choices in beverages. Non-alcoholic beer is the fastest-growing segment in the beer industry, as people have become increasingly conscious of what they put in their bodies.

Clausthaler has been a pioneer in the non-alcoholic beer category for more than 45 years. They are imported from Germany, and exclusively brew non-alcoholic beers. Their flavorful Clausthaler IPA with cascade hops and their crisp, fresh Clausthaler Original golden lager are crowd-pleasers.

You can find Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic Beer at your local Tampa Walmart, Total Wine & More, Whole Foods, ABC, and more. Head over to www.clausthaler.com to learn more.

Igloo Coolers



If your goal this year is to be more active and spend more time outdoors, Igloo Coolers has you covered. They have a whole array of product offerings to fit every lifestyle from electric-powered coolers to drinkware and so much more. Here are some top picks!

First up, the Trailmate Softside Cooler Bag. Crafted for outdoor enthusiasts - it’s durable, has weather-resistant exterior, wildly impressive ice retention, and other adventure-friendly features, making transporting food and drinks easy.

Next, the 32 Oz Flip 'n' Sip Travel Mug. This large stainless steel mug is an every day must that provides up to 48 hours of cold retention and 8 hours of hot retention. Featuring a leakproof lid, no-look-sip indicator, built-in coaster, effortless flip ‘n’ sip way to drink, and leak-resistant straw and other handy perks.

You can find these products online by visiting www.IglooCoolers.com or at select retailers in your area.

Wholesome Hippy



Embrace a 2025 self-care ritual that nourishes both your body and mind! Wholesome Hippy’s Calm Creams have a unique blend of magnesium and vitamin D3 that provides natural relief from stress, anxiety, and everyday discomfort. Enhanced with shea butter, arnica, and turmeric extracts, it provides deep hydration while promoting overall skin health.

Wholesome Hippy's Calm Cream is proudly made in Georgia using fair trade-sourced ingredients. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and has no harmful additives like mineral oils, parabens, sulfates - so you can trust that you're treating your skin right. Wholesome Hippy Calm Creams comes in lavender, peppermint, chamomile, and unscented.

For relief from tired/achy muscles, restless legs, or poor sleep, check their Pain & Super Sleepy Time blends.

Start your wellness journey today and shop online at www.wholesomehippy.com.

