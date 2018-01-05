Top Trends that will Continue in 2018!

2:38 PM, Jan 5, 2018

We discuss some great tech products ebay has available.

With new trends emerging daily across fashion, tech, music and interior design – how can you decipher the latest looks and gadgets they should invest in? Not everyone is an early adopter – but the new year is a perfect time to try a new statement piece or take a chance on technology to make your life simpler. 
 
Lifestyle Expert Anna De Souza, reveals the top moments and movements that drove excitement last year, and which trends will stand the test of time in 2018. New data from eBay’s 2017 Top Shopped report uncovers the intersection of culture and commerce – exploring billions of listings and countless transactions to reveal top shopping trends.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top