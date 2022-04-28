Watch
Top Tips for Returning to the Office

We talk about going back to work in person.
Posted at 10:51 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 10:51:45-04

News reports at the end of last year suggested a surge in women reentering the workforce as COVID-19 cases declined, childcare and schools reopened in-person, and more children became vaccinated.

Today, with restrictions being lifted around the country, people are returning to a work environment that looks familiar, but they continue to experience different challenges. Dr. Dana Sumpter describes how women can navigate their unique work situations. She also shares insights that bosses, coworkers, and senior executives need to know about women and especially working mothers during this time, to help support how they return back to the workplace with an eye on retention.

